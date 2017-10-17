Nnamdi Kanu absent in court as his trial for alleged treason continues

The leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was absent in court Tuesday morning, as his trial for alleged treason continued at an Abuja court.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe who stood as surety for Mr Kanu also asked to be discharged.

The proceedings:

Mr Kanu is facing trial along with three others, and a fourth co-defendant, Bright Chimezie , who is yet to be added to the list of defendants.

, who is yet to be added to the list of defendants. The prosecution counsel, Shuabu Labaran , asked the court to revoke Mr. Kanu’s bail following his absence and called on the court to arrest the sureties who stood in for the defendant.

, asked the court to revoke Mr. Kanu’s bail following his absence and called on the court to arrest the sureties who stood in for the defendant. In his reaction, Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor expressed concern at Labaran’s submission.

In a swift response, however, the judge, Binta Nyako said, “You know I don’t like drama. What Mr Labaran has just said is that the first defendant is not here and because of that I should revoke his bail. Now it’s my turn to ask you: where is your defendant?”

said, “You know I don’t like drama. What Mr Labaran has just said is that the first defendant is not here and because of that I should revoke his bail. Now it’s my turn to ask you: where is your defendant?” Responding, Mr Ejiofor said he cannot tell whether Mr Kanu is still alive or dead.

Details as they come in.