French Government begins plan for drone operations

Joining the likes of US, Israel, Italy and Britain, the French government has unveiled plans to start using armed drones, according to The Local.

Defence Minister, Florence Parly while speaking to a gathering of recruits and lawmakers in Toulon today said, “I decided to begin the process of arming our intelligence and surveillance drones”.

Reveling in the plan, the Minister stressed “The drones will pose a permanent threat to armed terrorist groups in the areas where the French military operates. This decision doesn’t change the rules on the use of armed force. The rules of engagement for armed drones will be absolutely identical to those already applied”.

France already operates many unarmed Reaper drones in its monitoring interference of jihadist groups in Africa’s Sahel region and plans to improve on their military prowess by equipping six unmanned aerial vehicles which were purchased from the US with “precision guided” weaponry from 2019, Parly said.