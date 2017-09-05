Economic recession: Statistics is different from reality – Makarfi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said statistics does not translate to reality.

Te opposition party said this while reacting to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the nation has exited the economic recession.

NBS had said the Nigerian economy has exited recession, having notched up a growth output of 0.55 per cent in the oil, agriculture.

Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi hwoever said it should be noted that statistics is different from reality.

“PDP is not praying for the country to be in recession. Statistics may indicate one thing, but reality is different,” he said.