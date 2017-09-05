[The Presidential Blog] The one time we got Garba Shehu’s joke

We have a peculiar relationship with the President’s media advisor, Garba Shehu. Not that there’s any relationship so to say but we find that he often makes us tick – not always in the best of ways – and his attempts at humour often fall flat with us.

Remember the time he tried to pass off President Buhari’s misogynist comments about Aisha Buhari’s place in politics as a mere joke? Or the time he tried to hop on the Big Brother Nigeria train by posting a #BasedOnLogistics propaganda tweet?

Let’s just say he’s not the person we’ll call whenever we need a good laugh. But that changed yesterday when he posted a cheeky clap back at Sahara Reporters for publishing a false story about President Buhari jetting off to Washington after a day after Eid.

Sahara Reporters had published a story on Saturday saying that the President Buhari was leaving for Washington at President Trump’s request on Monday.

“According to an itinerary seen by SaharaReporters, Mr. Buhari is scheduled to leave his hometown, Daura, by helicopter at 9:15 am on Monday for Katsina airport. From the airport, he will fly out at 10 am aboard a presidential jet to Washington, DC”, Sahara Reporters said on Monday.

Knowing that the story was false, Garba Shehu did not take the piss or throw a virtual fit. Instead, he resorted to a cheeky tweet.

Someone must be planting false news on @SaharaReporters to rubbish their reputation. — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) September 3, 2017

The President will be in Daura tomorrow 4th September and there are no plan for a US departure whatsoever. — Garba Shehu 🇳🇬 (@GarShehu) September 3, 2017

Simple and easy. And it made us smile, even if it was for a few minutes.

And it was effective too because Sahara published a correction quickly.