The Thread: “Looks like American film” “Lagos, the pacesetter state” | Nigerians applaud Ambode’s latest innovation

Just when you’ve written Governor Ambode and his “mega city” plans off, since they appear to have one thing in common: oppressing the poor and underprivileged, this comes across your TL and for that moment in time, Ambode is the greatest.

What are we on about?

WATCH:

Someone sent this and I think it's pretty cool. Lagos state Lasema Response Unit has started using drones to assess accidents before they go pic.twitter.com/HJ4VBKCPLB — FK. (@fkabudu) August 15, 2017

Amazeballs! Way to go, Lagos.

Quick one, though. Is this coverage limited to Islanders alone? Tell us more. We really want to, you know…

👇

Let's see how far all this #Lagoscares stuff goes — FK. (@fkabudu) August 15, 2017

A little optimism, maybe? — Kaycee Monwuba (@kaycee_monwuba) August 16, 2017

Well, TwitterNG has enough optimism to last the day.

Hear the praise singers go:

This is great,he he…looks like america film😀😀😀😀😁 — Mohammed A.O (@Eldoravena) August 15, 2017

looll it really does — FK. (@fkabudu) August 15, 2017

Not bad, if anti kidnapping unit of the police use drones too — FOR A GREATER NAIJA (@jidecole20) August 15, 2017

police is federal, sir. — Jumoke Akintoye (@dzoommie) August 16, 2017

Lagos is just a nation on it own — BOA (@bayoadetunji) August 16, 2017

Meanwhile in PH we're still looking for matching-ground fee — D bumbum whisperer (@eagle_out) August 15, 2017

LOL😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — PRECIOUS FLINT (@PRECIOUSFLINT2) August 16, 2017

Dope asf — Random X (@AChicovtion) August 15, 2017

Eskus, Mass enlightenment needed



A @primerotsl bus once blocked them at barracks bus stop on brt Lane just bcos the driver felt they don't av a right to pass there! — Hairat Abimbola (@Habeemborlah) August 15, 2017

I had to leave the queue to insist he leaves the road immediately cos these guys needs to save lives now! Sorry for d long response. — Hairat Abimbola (@Habeemborlah) August 15, 2017

I had to educate the person on who they are, what they do and the importance of making way for them when on the road. — Hairat Abimbola (@Habeemborlah) August 15, 2017

They need to create more awareness, pple still don't knw who they are or why they blow siren, someone told me they are security men. — Hairat Abimbola (@Habeemborlah) August 15, 2017

It's really cool. It would help in getting the right solution to whatever problem. — Ife (@adegoke_ife) August 15, 2017

That, it will.