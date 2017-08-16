The Thread: “Looks like American film” “Lagos, the pacesetter state” | Nigerians applaud Ambode’s latest innovation

Just when you’ve written Governor Ambode and his “mega city” plans off, since they appear to have one thing in common: oppressing the poor and underprivileged, this comes across your TL and for that moment in time, Ambode is the greatest.

What are we on about?

WATCH:

Amazeballs! Way to go, Lagos.

Quick one, though. Is this coverage limited to Islanders alone? Tell us more. We really want to, you know…

👇

Well, TwitterNG has enough optimism to last the day.

Hear the praise singers go:

Eskus, Mass enlightenment needed

That, it will.

