The Thread: “Looks like American film” “Lagos, the pacesetter state” | Nigerians applaud Ambode’s latest innovation

Just when you’ve written Governor Ambode and his “mega city” plans off, since they appear to have one thing in common: oppressing the poor and underprivileged, this comes across your TL and for that moment in time, Ambode is the greatest.
What are we on about?
WATCH:
Someone sent this and I think it's pretty cool. Lagos state Lasema Response Unit has started using drones to assess accidents before they go pic.twitter.com/HJ4VBKCPLB
— FK. (@fkabudu) August 15, 2017
Amazeballs! Way to go, Lagos.
Quick one, though. Is this coverage limited to Islanders alone? Tell us more. We really want to, you know…
👇
Let's see how far all this #Lagoscares stuff goes
— FK. (@fkabudu) August 15, 2017
A little optimism, maybe?
— Kaycee Monwuba (@kaycee_monwuba) August 16, 2017
Well, TwitterNG has enough optimism to last the day.
Hear the praise singers go:
This is great,he he…looks like america film😀😀😀😀😁
— Mohammed A.O (@Eldoravena) August 15, 2017
looll it really does
— FK. (@fkabudu) August 15, 2017
Not bad, if anti kidnapping unit of the police use drones too
— FOR A GREATER NAIJA (@jidecole20) August 15, 2017
police is federal, sir.
— Jumoke Akintoye (@dzoommie) August 16, 2017
Lagos is just a nation on it own
— BOA (@bayoadetunji) August 16, 2017
Meanwhile in PH we're still looking for matching-ground fee
— D bumbum whisperer (@eagle_out) August 15, 2017
LOL😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— PRECIOUS FLINT (@PRECIOUSFLINT2) August 16, 2017
Very cool https://t.co/dTRcjWlXRF
— Andrew Alli (@afalli) August 16, 2017
@rahtlesnake I'm loving this
— Nkemjika (@Nkem_24) August 15, 2017
Dope asf
— Random X (@AChicovtion) August 15, 2017
Eskus, Mass enlightenment needed
A @primerotsl bus once blocked them at barracks bus stop on brt Lane just bcos the driver felt they don't av a right to pass there!
— Hairat Abimbola (@Habeemborlah) August 15, 2017
I had to leave the queue to insist he leaves the road immediately cos these guys needs to save lives now! Sorry for d long response.
— Hairat Abimbola (@Habeemborlah) August 15, 2017
I had to educate the person on who they are, what they do and the importance of making way for them when on the road.
— Hairat Abimbola (@Habeemborlah) August 15, 2017
They need to create more awareness, pple still don't knw who they are or why they blow siren, someone told me they are security men.
— Hairat Abimbola (@Habeemborlah) August 15, 2017
It's really cool. It would help in getting the right solution to whatever problem.
— Ife (@adegoke_ife) August 15, 2017
That, it will.
