Charlottesville: Democrats move to remove Confederate statues

by Adedotun Michael

Democrats lawmakers have moved to bring down some of the most famous Confederate statues sitting majestically in the U.S. Capitol

The move is sparked by white supremacists rally in Charlottesville last weekend over the removal of a monument to Robert E. Lee, leader of the Confederate army during the Civil War which is among the 10 Confederates statues remaining in the Capitol.

The Capitol’s Confederate statues which are part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, were created more than 150 years ago as a means to represent two citizens of each state under the dome.

But with multiple other cities following Charlottesville in pursuing removal of their Confederate monuments, a handful of Democrats have called for its replacement.

The lawmakers and other aggrieved parties wouldn’t have had it another way after President Donald Trump on Tuesday reignited the firestorm over his initial equivocal response to the deadly protest when he repeated that the “alt-left” deserves blame for the violence, too.

President Trump who suggested that removing Confederate statues would lead Americans down a slippery slope while speaking to reporters in New York said, “This week, it’s Robert E. Lee. I notice that Stonewall Jackson’s coming down”. “I wonder, is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”

A Democrat lawmaker, Rep. Bennie Thompson, told lawmakers in both parties “to work with me to ensure the permanent removal of all offensive and despicable Confederate imagery” from the Capitol. But other congressional Democrats have surprisingly stayed out of the fray.

Miss Thompson said further in her statement, “Confederate memorabilia have no place in this country and especially not in the United States Capitol”.

“These images symbolise a time of racial discrimination and segregation that continues to haunt this country and many African-Americans who still to this day face racism and bigotry,” she reiterated.