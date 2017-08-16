[The Church Blog] Poju Oyemade, Keith Butler to lead sessions at #ICPMLW2017

One of the most important moves needed for the church to be able to transit its current level and be relevant to the next generation is for us to be actively involved in mentoring, guiding and teaching the young ones.

We belive this was what Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre saw that inspired him to come up with the International Conference for Pastors, Ministers, Leaders and Workers.

The conference which headlines, Keith Butler, founding pastor of the nondenominational Word of Faith International Christian Center (WOFICC) Church kicks off today at the Covenant Place, Iganmu, beside the National Theatre and lasts till Saturday, August 19, 2017. The theme is Raising the next generation of Ministers of Faith and according to Poju Oyemade, the meeting will be reformatory in nature – very similar to the out-breaking of a revival.

There will be morning and evening sessions which will feature in-depth teaching of the word as well as demonstrations of faith respectively. Morning sessions are strictly for those presently in ministry or are so inclined, will require registration. Evening sessions start at 5.30pm and are open to all.

The complete schedule is below:

Wednesday 16th

5.00pm Registration and Accreditation

5.30pm – Intercession & Worship

6.20pm – Introductory message – Pastor Poju Oyemade

6.45pm – Bishop Keith Butler

Thursday 17th

9.00am – Worship

9.30am – Pastor Poju Oyemade

11.00am – Bishop Keith Butler

5.30pm – Worship

6.15pm – Faith Concepts – Pastor Poju Oyemade

6.45pm – Bishop Keith Butler

Friday 18th

9.00am – Worship

9.30am – Pastor Poju Oyemade

11.00am – Bishop Keith Butler

5.30pm – Worship

6.15pm – Faith Concepts – Pastor Poju Oyemade

6.45pm – Bishop Keith Butler

Saturday 19th

9.00am – Worship

9.30am – Pastor Poju Oyemade

11.00am – Bishop Keith Butler

There will be a time for Q & A with Bishop Keith Butler after his message

Sunday 20th

Holy Ghost Joy service

Pastor Poju Oyemade & Nathaniel Bassey.

All sessions are subject to the leading of the Spirit. God bless you