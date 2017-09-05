[The Alausa Blog]: Gov. Ambode meets new Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgar (PHOTOS)

Lagos state’s newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi today met with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The new CP who was appointed by Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was received by the governor alongside the outgoing commissioner, Fatai Owoseni.

In a series of tweets, the Governor iterated his support for Imohimi while also reminding that he has a lot of work to do. “Security is an important pillar in our tripod approach to governance in Lagos. A lot is expected of the new Commissioner of Police”, he wrote.

One lesson to learn from this, if nothing, is that Fatai Owoseni is now finally aware of his successor’s appointment.

Recall he claimed to have no knowledge of any new appointment when approached by newsmen last week. We can tell all that confusion has been sorted now.