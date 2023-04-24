From writing to events, to PR, to TV, now to Film: Chude Jideonwo’s ‘Awaiting Trial’ bags AMVCA nomination

Nigerian media mogul Chude Jideonwo has added another feather to his cap as his debut film, “Awaiting Trial,” earns a nomination for Best Documentary at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. The film offers a poignant and unflinching look at Nigeria’s criminal justice system, particularly the phenomenon of “awaiting trial,” where individuals are detained indefinitely without charge.

Chude, who is no stranger to various media forms from writing to events, PR, TV, and now film, serves as the director of this groundbreaking project. His passion for storytelling and his intimate understanding of Nigerian culture shine through in the film, which centers on the stories of three families caught in the clutches of the country’s corrupt police and justice system.

Drawing on interviews with families affected by police brutality and leading #EndSARS activists like Folarin Falana (Falz), Adebowale Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni), Rinu Oduala, and Olumide Akpata, Jideonwo masterfully captures the devastating impact of police brutality on Nigerian families and communities.

Chude’s decision to direct the film himself was not without challenges. He recounted the months he spent looking for a director and his eventual decision to direct it himself. His determination paid off, and the film has since won several awards and recognition, including being an Official Selection and Nominee of the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Apart from his work in film, Jideonwo is also the host of a popular talk show called #WithChude, where he interviews high-profile guests on a range of topics such as mental health, politics, entertainment, and social issues. This show is highly regarded in the Nigerian media landscape and beyond, as it offers a unique platform for influential personalities to share their experiences and perspectives on various topics.

Chude’s success across various media forms has earned him the well-deserved title of “King of All Media.” With this latest recognition, he continues to cement his place as a formidable force in the Nigerian creative industry.