Funke Akindele's new YouTube channel is already the best thing on the internet

Funke Akindele doesn’t need any introduction. Like most celebrities in the entertainment industry, social media has given them the opportunity to connect with their fans and vice versa. That said, I have only just stumbled on Akindele’s new YouTube channel, which has a few entries so far and its comical tone is what you’d expect from an actress who doesn’t take herself too seriously.

But the latest installment takes a detour as it highlights Akindele’s humble and rough beginnings in the film industry. For effect, the episode is accompanied by a mellow, sorrowful tune, cut out like a short, auto-biographical reel with images – from being cast as an extra in movies and encouraged by her mum to persist in her dream of becoming an actress. The entry is titled Second Chance which she breaks oown as God of many chances, which further shows the numerous times she kept trying to break into Nollywood as a then-aspiring actress.

I attended a lot of auditions and if you are looking for queen of auditions, it is me. If you are looking for queen of waka pass, it is me.” Akindele says with unmistakable wit. After the popular 90’s drama I Need To Know stopped airing, Akindele experienced a long spell of drought. No opportunities. Until she started to shoot her own films. Yes, we can’t forget about Jenifa (2003) and how Akindele amassed such public fame due to that movie.

The entry was also motivational, a sprinkling of wisdom quotes to inspire anyone who is going through a rough patch or having doubts about persisting. ”Just do it,” Akindele says, and I wholeheartedly agree.

Bernard Dayo

