The Big 5: NJC sends report on Onnoghen, acting CJN to Buhari; Wike’s victory is triumph of good over evil – PDP | Other top stories

APC reacts to judgment nullifying Adeleke’s victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has described the Federal High Court judgment, nullifying the candidacy of Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 2018 gubernatorial elections, as a victory for the state.

The party, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Osogbo by its Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, said that Osun deserved a better personality as governor.

APC women demand key appointment in Buhari’s cabinet

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Aspirants Forum has demanded key appointments as President Muhammadu Buhari plans to form a new cabinet after May 29. The leader of the group, Adedoyin Eshanumi, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday that the demand became necessary after the men took more than 90 per cent of political positions in the party.

NJC sends report on Onnoghen , acting CJN to Buhari

The National Judicial Council said‎ on Wednesday that it had concluded investigation on the petitions written against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the Acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad. The National JudicA statement by the Director, Information of the NJC, Mr. Soji Oye, said the council had sent its report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

We didn’t see Adeleke in exam hall – NECO supervisors

Emmanuel Adesola and Enoch Adigun, two witnesses in the ongoing trial of Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, say they did not see the senator in the examination hall.

The witnesses, who invigilated the National Examination Council (NECO) examination at Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Osun in 2017, disclosed this during the senator’s trial over alleged examination malpractice at the federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wike’s victory is triumph of good over evil -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Governor Nyesom Wike’s victory at the Rivers State governorship election as a triumph of good over evil.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said the victory reinforced the confidence of the people in the resoluteness of asserting their democratic choice of leadership as well as standing in defence of their mandate to the end.