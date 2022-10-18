I would have arrested Peter Obi in Kaduna – Nasir El-Rufai; FIFA Women Under-17 World Cup: Nigeria Defeat Chile to Advance to Quarter Finals | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

I would have arrested Peter Obi in Kaduna – Nasir El-Rufai

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

I would have arrested Peter Obi in Kaduna – Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai says he would have retaliated against what the former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi did to him when he visited the state to monitor an election.

In a trending video, El-Rufai who was addressing Arewa joint committee in Kaduna State alleged that Peter Obi, the current presidential candidate of the Labour Party, put him under house arrest for 48 hours in Anambra state during the election.

He said I would have also arrested the former governor who would be in the state for his 2023 presidential campaign in the next few days, stressing that he has the First Mechanized Division of the Army in Kaduna that could carry out the arrest.

The All Progressive Congress, APC governor, however, said he will not arrest Obi because Northerners are civilized people.

He said, “Before I finish, I want to say that I went to Anambra state for my party to monitor the election, Peter Obi who was a Governor put me under house arrest for 48 hours.

“Today, I am the Governor of Kaduna state and he’s coming to Kaduna to campaign and apart from other security agencies, I have the First Mechanized Division of the Army in Kaduna but I will not arrest him because we Northerners are civilized people.”

Mallam @elrufai don scatter ground… in 2013, I went to Anambra to witness the bye election , your next guest Pitobi got me arrested and detained. Now I am the governor of Kaduna State….but we are civilized, we don’t do things that way. pic.twitter.com/6Mdby48R5e — The Godfather JP (@AyoOyalowo) October 17, 2022

Nigeria flood death toll tops 600 as thousands evacuated

As local government officials scramble to provide assistance to hundreds of thousands of people being evacuated from their waterlogged homes, the death toll from floods in Nigeria this year has risen to 603.

The crisis, which has affected residents in 33 of Nigeria’s 36 states, has caused more than 1.3 million people to be displaced, the humanitarian affairs ministry reported late on Sunday.

Worries about disruptions in the food supply have grown as at least 3,400 sq km (1,300 sq miles) of land have been flooded. Production in Nigeria’s northwest and central areas, which provide much of the nation’s food, has already been put in jeopardy by conflict.

According to a statement released by his office, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered everyone concerned to work for the restoration of normalcy.

Annual flooding occurs throughout Nigeria, especially in the coastal regions, but this year’s floods are the worst in more than ten years. Authorities attribute the catastrophe to exceptional rainfall and the release of extra water from the nearby Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

People are reportedly fleeing to Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state in southern Nigeria, in the hopes of finding safety, according to a report from the city.

According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center, the flooding has made a humanitarian catastrophe worse in Nigeria, where violence has driven more than three million people from their homes, particularly in the turbulent northern region.

The minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, issued a warning that five states continue to be at risk of flooding through the end of November.

“We are calling on the respective state governments, local government councils and communities to prepare for more flooding by evacuating people living on flood plains to high grounds,” Farouq said.

According to the humanitarian affairs minister, Buhari authorized 12,000 metric tonnes of grain for the flood victims last week.

Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema announced winner ahead of Mane, De Bruyne

Real Madrid captain, Karim Benzema, has won this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

The Frenchman has won it after a spectacular season up-front for Real Madrid, spearheading their attack as they won LaLiga and the Champions League in 2022.

Benzema was also crowned as the Champions League’s top scorer, La Liga’s top scorer, and UEFA Player of the Year.

The award was presented by former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane came second behind Benzema.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne came third and Robert Lewandowski came fourth.

FIFA Women Under-17 World Cup: Nigeria Defeat Chile to Advance to Quarter Finals

On Monday, Nigeria beat Chile 2-1 to move on to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, which is taking place in India.

The Nigerian team got off to a strong start in their third and final match of the competition’s group stage at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, according to the News Agency of Nigeria

Blessing Emmanuel scored the game’s first goal for the Nigerian under-17 women’s national football team in the fourth minute.

Despite Roverner Tali’s successful late penalty kick conversion, Nigeria advanced thanks to Bisola Mosaku’s goal after a Miracle Usani free kick with eight minutes remaining.

The Flamingos generated a ton of chances to score goals, but they did not take advantage of them, as happened against New Zealand on Friday.

The victory put the Flamingoes into the quarterfinals on Friday, where they will take on either Brazil or the United States.

Bankole Olowookere, the squad’s head coach, guaranteed Nigerians after the game that his team would improve as the competition went on.

“We lost a number of opportunities again, but I appreciate the team’s enthusiasm, and we will improve as the competition goes on,” said the coach.

The coach added, “I am glad we made it into the last eight and that we kept our winning mindset even though we only needed a draw to cruise through.”

In the other Group B match, Germany defeated New Zealand 3-1 at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to win the tournament.

Germany finished the group stage with a maximum of nine points, scoring a total of 11 goals while only giving up two.

With six points and a plus-six goal difference after scoring seven goals and giving up three, Nigeria placed second overall with six points.

While Chile earned three points overall, New Zealand received none.

In their first game, Nigeria lost 1-2 to Germany. In their next game, however, they beat New Zealand 4-0.

2023 Elections: Atiku’s popularity has sent Tinubu, Obi into panic – Ologbondiyan

Spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan has boasted that the success of the PDP rally in Kaduna State is a pointer that the former Vice President will win the next election.

Ologbondiyan Claimed the overwhelming acceptance of its candidate has thrown the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congressive (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi into a panic.

In a statement, Ologbondiyan said it was the fear of the PDP Presidential candidate that made some opponents resort to sending armed thugs to disrupt PDP’s campaigns as well as the closure of media organizations in Zamfara State.

The former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP said Nigerians have accepted Atiku’s laid-out plans ahead of the 2023 elections.

The statement read in part “It is on record that Atiku Abubakar remains the only candidate who has taken his message of hope to five (5) out of six (6) geo-political zones and, who has received huge turn-out at every port of call so far.

“Some of the presidential candidates like that of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are yet to compose their campaign organization in a manner that will enable them to engage constructively with the Atiku campaign and Nigerians.

“It is important for Nigerians to note that the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have nothing to offer other than their records of failures for the past seven (7) years.

“That accounts for their inability to kickstart their campaigns as well as their resort to a campaign of calumny, intimidation and violence”.