Mason Greenwood: Manchester United forward denied bail following attempted rape charges

Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody by the Manchester Magistrates’ Court after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault.

On Monday, the 21-year-old stared at his family from the dock before being led down the steps of Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

Each charge pertains to the same woman.

The athlete was arrested for the first time in January for alleged sexual misconduct with a young woman after photographs and videos were uploaded online.

Since then, he had been on bail, but on Saturday he was arrested in the Trafford region for an apparent violation of terms.

Members of Greenwood’s relatives and members of the press filled the small courtroom’s public gallery.

The footballer from Bowdon, dressed in a grey hooded Nike sweater and grey jogging trousers and flanked by two dock officers, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and residence.

According to the allegations, the attempted rape occurred in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behavior allegedly occurred between November 2018 and October of this year, during which time he allegedly made threatening and disparaging statements towards the complainant and monitored her social media accounts.

The assault resulting in actual bodily harm charge is dated December 2021.

The forward, who has made one appearance for England, was prohibited from playing or training with the Old Trafford club within hours of the allegations appearing online at the start of the year.

Nike suspended and then canceled its sponsorship agreement with Greenwood, and Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads in FIFA 22.

On November 21, Greenwood will appear before the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

The defendant’s legal team informed the media that they will submit a new bail application.

