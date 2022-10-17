Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube

Grammy-winning artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known by his stage name Burna Boy, has seen his song “Last Last” cross 100 million views on YouTube, marking a significant advancement.

The singer’s single “Last Last” from his album “Love Damini,” which came out on May 13, 2022, has become one of the most popular songs on the continent in 2022.

The heartbreak song has more than 100 million views on YouTube. It joins “YE” and “On the Low” as songs that have reached this milestone. At its peak, the song was number one on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100 and number four on Turntable Top 100.

It was also a big hit, reaching number four on the UK Singles Chart and number forty-four on the Billboard Hot 100.

Burna Boy has said that he is working on a deluxe version of ‘Love Damini’, which is likely to include a remix of ‘Last Last’ with UK rapper Dave. This is good news for fans of the song.