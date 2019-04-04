Swoon over this BTS photos of Mildred Okwo’s upcoming film ‘La Femme Anjola’

Mildred Okwo is shooting a new film, La Femme Anjola (more on this title later), and BTS photos have recently been released to give us a little insight into film. So far, I know there is a romance arc that involves Rita Dominic and Battleground star Nonso Bassey, who both play the lead characters in the film. I mean, look at them getting all smoochy and stuff.

Bassey seems to be comfortable being half-dressed on set, as you will see here in the picture below wearing black boxer briefs and playing a saxophone. There’s also a meditating Dominic in a corner. Cool. Sign me up into her yoga class.

La Femme Anjola is a psychological thriller about a young stockbroker whose life is turned upside down when he falls in love with a beautiful woman – a femme fatale married to a crook. Who is Anjola? Clearly, the plot of the film dips into the femme fatale trope that defined old-era Nollywood movies like Score to Settle, Karishika, to name a few. I’m curious to see how modern Nollywood plays up this archetype. Written by Tunde Babalola, Okwo (The Meeting, Surulere) is directing the film under production outfit The Audrey Silva Company, and it’s great to see her back to making movies.

La Femme Anjola also stars Femi Jacobs, Aderounmu Adejumoke, Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Bassey Ekpeyong, Uzor Osimkpa. No release date has been announced yet.