Get up to N300,000 worth of pocket money allowance in the Infinix End of Summer Promo

Summer has come to an end but Infinix is just getting started with an exciting promo where you stand a chance to win N300,000 worth of pocket money allowance and loads of other amazing prizes. That’s right, Infinix Nigeria has come bearing gifts this entire ember season and you also can be a winner.

If you’re wondering how to go about it, read on to see how you can qualify for the draw and you can cash out big time this season. A little more money especially for the students going back to school can go a very long way, Infinix has got you covered with pocket money worth N300,000 when you buy an Infinix smartphone in our #InfinixEndofSummerPromo.

It’s simple. All you have to do is:

Go to the nearest retailer and purchase an Infinix device. Buy any of our Smart 6, Hot 12 or Note 12 smartphones and you can get up to N6,000 discount.

You also get instant prizes when you purchase one of these smartphones and automatically qualify for the N300,000 pocket money allowance.

That’s it, and you can also be a winner.

The Infinix End of Summer Promo is a limited offer and will end on the 6th of October, so head over to the closest retail store near you to participate and win. We all love a little bit of extra so why not seize this opportunity and get a little extra with Infinix Nigeria. Don’t sleep on this one guys!

Follow @infinixnigeria and engage with us on Instagram or Facebook to stay tuned to all of the latest updates and you can win big.