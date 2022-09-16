The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 (Netflix)

The magic boarding school Alfea is now run by a new group. Well, an old regime has come back to power under former headmistress Rosalind (Lesley Sharp). This is because Dowling (Eve Best) has gone missing and Silva has been locked up (Robert James-Collier).

When Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and the other students go back to school, they keep studying magic and start new relationships. Then, Bloom and her roommates start to notice that fairies are disappearing. As they look into it, they find something dangerous that could destroy the Otherworld.

The Vampire Academy (Peacock)

Julie Plec knows how to turn popular young adult books about vampires into hit TV shows. She did this with The Vampire Diaries, which ran for eight seasons and spawned two other shows. Now, she and co-creator Marguerite MacIntyre are back at it with Vampire Academy, which is based on Rachel Mead’s books.

At St. Vladimir’s Academy, Moroi vampire princess Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) makes friends with Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), a human-vampire hybrid who is training to be a Dhampir guardian. They get involved in forbidden relationships and are threatened by wild Strigoi vampires who want to make Lissa one of them.

Do Revenge (Netflix)

Is there anything more scary than mean girls in high school? Not according to Do Revenge. The dark comedy tries to be like a Hitchcock movie (it was inspired by Strangers on a Train), but it takes place in a very modern setting: high school. Drea (Camila Mendes) is the most popular girl in school, but when her sex tape gets out, it seems like her boyfriend, Max, has betrayed her (Austin Abrams).

Also, awkward new student Eleanor (Maya Hawke) finds out that her camp bully also goes to the school when she moves there. Drea and Eleanor meet at tennis lessons and decide to work together to get back at each other’s enemies.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 (Hulu)

The last time we saw June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), she had finally gotten back at Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) by leading a group of former handmaids in a brutal attack. Now, she has to deal with the consequences, as Gilead’s leaders won’t let such a crime go unpunished and Waterford’s pregnant widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) publicly stirs up righteous anger.

June’s husband Luke (O. T. Fagbenle) and friend Moira (Samira Wiley) also question what she’s doing, but she’s determined to put herself in danger again to find the daughter she left behind. On the other side of the border, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) joins forces with Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) to get more power and change Gilead.

Atlanta season 4 (FX)

Home, or in this case, Atlanta, is the best place to be. After the spring season went to Europe to follow Paper Boi’s tour, the fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s comedy goes back to the city with the same name. And after showing characters who seemed to have nothing in common, the show focuses (mostly) back on the four main ones: Glover’s Earn, Zazie Beetz’s Van, Brian Tyree Henry’s Alfred, and LaKeith Stansfield’s Darius.

Now that they’ve all done well, they’re all trying to figure out how their lives have changed and what the future will bring. Earn starts going to therapy to deal with his anxiety, and Alfred tries to figure out what to do with his newfound fame. Even though the story takes place in familiar places, it is just as weird and strange as it has always been. As the last chapter of Atlanta plays out, its unique style shines through.

SEAL Team season 6 (Paramount Plus)

The military drama picks up after a huge cliffhanger that put many characters’ lives in danger. Bravo’s leader, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), and his team were caught in an ambush during a dangerous mission in Mali. In Season 6, we’ll find out which SEALs are still alive and if they’re all okay.

Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), who had planned to leave Bravo Squad after Mali to spend more time with his wife and newborn son, is the biggest mystery. If he died on his last mission, it would be a tragedy, but it wouldn’t be a surprise because Thieriot is going to be in the new show Fire Country this fall.