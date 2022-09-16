Adesua and Banky W release cute photos of their son

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, a Nigerian actress better known by her stage name Adesua Etomi, and her husband Banky W have finally put out pictures of their son.

In January 2021, the couple had their first baby, Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington.

According to the couple, the identity of their son, which has been kept hidden since birth was revealed in honour of National son’s day.

Adesua took to her Instagram page to shower sweet words on her son. She wrote, “Happy National son’s day my beautiful Hazaiah. You make me goofy happy. You’re everything I prayed for and so much more.”

Banky W, on the other hand, said on his Instagram page that his baby, Adesua Etomi, had a baby who is everything they prayed for.

He said, “My baby had our baby and he’s everything we prayed for… Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington. God is good. Thank you Jesus. The End”.