Amusan and Brume make huge gains in the World Athletics Women rankings; Queen’s funeral: UK keeps Nigerian visa centres open | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Amusan and Brume make huge gains in the World Athletics Women rankings

Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume of Nigeria have made huge gains on the World Athletics Women Chart.

Tobi Amusan, who was rated 43rd in September 2021, has moved up 38 places to be ranked 5th in the world, while her compatriot and buddy Ese Brume has moved up 32 places from 93rd to 61st in the same period.

Amusan and Brume both had an incredible year, with outstanding results in all of the international contests in which they competed.

Amusan achieved a new world record in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.12 seconds, became a World Champion at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and successfully defended her Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham. She earned gold for Nigeria earlier this year at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

Ese Brume won a silver medal for Nigeria in the long jump at the World Athletics Championships and a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

The Federal Government recognized both athletes for their outstanding achievements for Nigeria at the Presidential Reception held on Thursday at the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Queen’s funeral: UK keeps Nigerian visa centres open

On Monday, September 19, the British High Commission offices in Abuja, Lagos, and other sites in Nigeria will be closed while the United Kingdom burys Queen Elizabeth II in London.

On Friday, the announcement was made on the official Twitter page of the United Kingdom in Nigeria, @UKinNigeria.

The tweet, however, noted that the closure will not affect the UK visa application centers in Abuja and Lagos.

The statement read, “Our British High Commission offices in Abuja, Lagos, and across the country will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022, in observance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. UK visa application centers in Abuja & Lagos remain open. God save the King!”

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The queen was said to have died peacefully.

In announcing the death of the monarch on the day of her demise, the Royal Family had said in a statement, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Queen’s children – Charles, 73; Princess Anne, 72; Prince Andrew, 62; and Prince Edward, 58, had flocked to her Scottish Highland retreat, Balmoral.

They were joined by Charles’s sons, Prince William, and his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

ASUU strike: I’ll get back to you, Buhari tells Pro-Chancellors

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Chairman and select members of the Pro-Chancellors of Federal Universities on Friday at State House, Abuja, promising to engage in further consultations with relevant stakeholders in order to end the protracted strike by university lecturers organized by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“I will make further consultations, and I will get back to you,” the President added, without necessarily reversing existing policy.

Professor Nimi Briggs led the Pro-Chancellors to the meeting, explaining that they had come to meet with the President in three capacities: “as President and Commander-in-Chief, as father of the nation, and as Visitor to the Federal universities.”

He added that, despite the shadow thrown by more than seven months of strike action, “the future of the university system in the country is promising,” noting as an example the recent inclusion of the University of Ibadan among the top 1,000 universities in the world, a first.

Prof Briggs praised the Federal Government for already making concessions to the striking academics, including an offer to raise salaries by 23.5% across the board and 35% for Professors. He did, however, request a “further inching up of the salary, in light of the country’s economic circumstances.”

The Pro-Chancellors also requested that the government reconsider its No-Work, No-Pay policy, assuring that professors would make up for lost time as soon as an acceptable solution was reached and schools reopened.

Goodluck Nana Opiah, Minister of State for Education, stated that all concessions made by the Federal Government were to ensure that the strike ended, but ASUU has stayed steadfast.

Naira gains further by 0.02%

The figure represents an increase of 0.02 percent compared with N436.33 to the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N434.67 to the dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N437 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.25.

The Naira sold for as low as N434.50 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 46.17million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Friday. (NAN)

Lagos NSCDC uncovers illegal mining site

On Thursday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command, announced the discovery of an illegal mining site in Ginti, in the Ijede axis of Ikorodu, Lagos.

At around 10 a.m., NSCDC operatives led by the state Commandant, Eweka Okoro, visited the spot where three caterpillars suspected of being utilized by the miners to perform the dastardly act were arrested.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Abolurin Oluwaseun, several of the miners were apprehended after being accused of illegally mining soil from a huge plot of property.

He said that telephone towers and electricity lines were installed at the site to provide quality services to millions of Nigerians living in Lagos’ neighboring states, but that it has since been transformed into an illegal mining site.

“The visit was to ensure zero tolerance to all forms of vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure ( CNAI ), of the Federal, State and Local Governments in the country,”

He said the site was uncovered during a search to put a stop to the dastardly act.

“The Command will not rest on its oars, to ensure that illegal mining sites, oil pipelines, telecommunications infrastructure and other critical national assets and infrastructure of the government are protected, across the country.” He added.

The Commandant also met with the Chairman of the Ijede Tipper Ventures, Alhaji Tajudeen Ilesanmi and some of his members who were warned to desist from the act and that anyone caught from now, will be made to face the full wrath of the law.