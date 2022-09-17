Obidients rally disrupted in Ebonyi as police teargas and arrest Obi supporters

The proposed gathering for the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was disrupted on Saturday by men and officers of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the state.

The massive crowd gathering outside the Pastoral Centre of the Catholic Church in Abakaliki was dispersed as armed officers fired tear gas into the air from various positions.

The throng, unable to bear the terrible reality of the teargasses fired at them, withdrew into the Church, where more teargasses were still being released.

This scenario is currently raising concern among young people who support the Obi movement for a better Nigeria.

The youths, who are presently distributed across G-hoatel, Mile 50 road, and Kpirikpiri road, among other places, expressed their displeasure with the current administration in the State for its part in ensuring that the rally for Peter Obi did not take place.

“Peter Obi is our President. This rally must hold. See the shooting teargasses directly at us. They are shooting directly into the Church.

“This is despicable. The present Government in Ebonyi is full of hypocrisy. Umahi said on TV that the rally can hold, we knew he was lying See us now. Obi remains our President come 2023.”

Despite the fact that teargas was fired at the youths, they were spotted with banners yelling “Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi

As the rally struggles to get underway in Abakaliki, more and more youths continue to pour into Pastoral Centre, the rally’s starting place, in support of LP Presidential candidate Peter Obi.