With new single ‘Rush’, Ayra returns stronger than ever

After a great 2021, Ayra Starr, the biggest singer on Mavin Records, is back with an irresistible post-summer hit called “Rush.” The mid-tempo bop is the first single from her new album, 19 & Dangerous deluxe, which will be out soon.

The rhythmic anthem is full of the Gen Z trailblazer’s signature confident lyrics, which show how focused she is on making her own way.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is quickly making a name for herself around the world. This year, Ayra played her first live show in the UK at the Wireless Festival, where she opened for Cardi B. She also toured the US with Koffee, who she opened for. The rising star is one of Spotify’s global RADAR artists, which is the platform’s program for new artists.

Rush also follows Ayra’s recent collaborations with Skip Marley, Jane, Manny Norté, Stalk Ashley, Tiana Major9, and Worth My While, which were made up of artists from different genres.

This summer, she put out an Afro-soul song called “Ase” that was only available on COLORS. 

Ayra also worked with a number of other artists on songs, such as Love Don’t Cost A Dime with Magixx, Options with L.A.X., Call with Iyanya, Comforter with ElGrandeToto, and a remix of Roadside with Mahalia and Rema. 

She collaborated with Crayon, LADIPOE, Magixx, and Boy Spyce, who are all signed to the tastemaker label Mavin Records, on the song “Overdose.” This was a special project to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the label.

Rush is now available on all digital platforms.

