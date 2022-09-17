Relationship Expert Solomon Buchi parts ways with his fiance

Relationship expert Solomon Buchi has announced that he has parted ways with his fiance, Arike Adeola. He announced this on his Twitter platform on Saturday the 17th of September 2022.

Solomon Buchi faced severe backlash following claims that his wife is not the most beautiful and intelligent woman.

Taking to Facebook, Solomon Buchi penned a note to his now ex-fiance stating his commitment and devotion to their commitment.

“You’re not the most beautiful woman; neither are you the most intelligent woman, but like I’ve chosen to never find perfection in anyone else. I put my gaze on you, and with that commitment, we would mold ourselves for ourselves. Our perfection is in our commitment.“

The lengthy post, however, was met with ridicule as many users of the platform insisted that the post was demeaning.

Also quite recently, multiple women went online to share chats purportedly showing “life coach” Solomon Buchi asking them for money.

It’s probable that Arike was done with the public ridicule and called things off.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the breakup.

I don’t think Solomon Buchi has broken up with his Fiancée o. Their engagement pictures are still pinned on their IG.



I think it might be a stunt to make people take attention away from their relationship/marriage — Mercy (@MercyEhimare1) September 17, 2022

Solomon Buchi and Arike broke up 😟😟😟.



A devoted feminist is about to turn to a vile Alpha male 😫😫😩😩😩

This street is about to get more slippery and hot 😭😭😭

Do anyhow and collect wotowoto 😖😖😖 — ❤️ Queen E ❤️ (@mobest7) September 17, 2022

You all should give Solomon buchi a break on this app honestly. If you don’t like him, don’t follow him, don’t engage his tweets. Simple as abc — Marydiamond🥰 (@MayreeDee__) September 17, 2022

This Solomon buchi’s story only says one thing,always keep your relationships off social media. People can’t destroy what they don’t know.👌 — Olayinka💯 (@lepotohunter) September 17, 2022