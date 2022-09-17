Relationship Expert Solomon Buchi parts ways with his fiance

Relationship expert Solomon Buchi has announced that he has parted ways with his fiance, Arike Adeola. He announced this on his Twitter platform on Saturday the 17th of September 2022.

Solomon Buchi faced severe backlash following claims that his wife is not the most beautiful and intelligent woman.

Taking to Facebook, Solomon Buchi penned a note to his now ex-fiance stating his commitment and devotion to their commitment.

“You’re not the most beautiful woman; neither are you the most intelligent woman, but like I’ve chosen to never find perfection in anyone else. I put my gaze on you, and with that commitment, we would mold ourselves for ourselves. Our perfection is in our commitment.

The lengthy post, however, was met with ridicule as many users of the platform insisted that the post was demeaning.

Also quite recently, multiple women went online to share chats purportedly showing “life coach” Solomon Buchi asking them for money.

It’s probable that Arike was done with the public ridicule and called things off.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the breakup.

