Banky W Beats Fourth Cancer Surgery

Banky W Cancer Surgery

Nigerian singer, actor, entrepreneur and politician, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W took to Instagram to announce that after four cancer surgeries, he has walked out alive and healthy.

The Wedding Party actor penned an emotional message in his Instagram caption, thanking God, the doctors, his wife, family and friends for sticking by him and nursing him back to health.

“Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal,” he said.

“God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.”

