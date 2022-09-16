‘You Treat Me Like I’m Not Your Baby’, Phyna says as she insists on Groovy’s carefree behavior

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Phyna has said that her love interest, Groovy, does not love her back.

Thursday night, while having a heart-to-heart talk with the love of her life, the housemate talked about her worries.

Phyna says that Groovy treats her like they are just friends, but she also says that she wants their relationship to get stronger.

“I really want us to work but you treat me like I am not your baby. I like you a lot,” Phyna insists as Groovy tried to convince her otherwise.