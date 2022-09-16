‘You Treat Me Like I’m Not Your Baby’, Phyna says as she insists on Groovy’s carefree behavior

Big Brother Naija Level Up housemate Phyna has said that her love interest, Groovy, does not love her back.

Thursday night, while having a heart-to-heart talk with the love of her life, the housemate talked about her worries.

Phyna says that Groovy treats her like they are just friends, but she also says that she wants their relationship to get stronger.

“I really want us to work but you treat me like I am not your baby. I like you a lot,” Phyna insists as Groovy tried to convince her otherwise.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 15, 2022

Google’s List of Most Popular Level-up Housemates #BBNaijaS7

Now in its seventh season, Big Brother Naija’s reality show BBNaija: Level Up, which premiered on July 23 and 24, ...

YNaija September 13, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Ikoyi up for eviction in Penultimate Nominations of the Season #BBNaijaS7

As the Big Brother Level Up Season comes to a close, everything is coming down to the last few days. ...

YNaija September 12, 2022

BBNaija 2022’s Week 7 Live Eviction Show, New Twist Explained, Voting Results and Percentages #BBNaijaS7

Six Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates were up for possible eviction as the quest for the N100 million grand ...

YNaija September 10, 2022

Phyna becomes first housemate to have a verified Instagram account #BBNaijaS7

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, also known as Phyna, Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, is the first female housemate to get verification ...

YNaija September 9, 2022

The ‘Shella’ ship appears to be on the mend #BBNaijaS7

The Level Up House’s fastest ship to sail was the Shella ship, as the two quickly drew close to one another. ...

YNaija September 8, 2022

Big Sheggz in the mud #BBNaijaS7

Why do the Level-up Big Brother housemates keep clashing over food? Today’s episode involved the troubled couple, Bella and Sheggz, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail