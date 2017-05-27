He is to be honoured as ex-governor not for performance – Wike to Amaechi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the rejection of a State award, by former governor of the State, and current Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Wike through the Commissioner for Information, Austin Tam-George said, as published by Daily Post, “As part of the events of the State’s Golden Jubilee celebration, the State government accepted the recommendation of the organizing committee that a variety of awards be given to different categories of individuals who have earned a place in the history of the State.

“There is a category of the awards designated for former governors of the State. And as a former governor, Mr Amaechi fell automatically in that category. We wish to emphasize that the award was never meant as a validation of Mr Amaechi’s horrendous administration.

“Mr Amaechi was personally indicted for stealing billions of public funds during his time in office, by a court-approved panel of inquiry set up by the state government.

“The government will soon initiate a prosecutorial process against him in multiple jurisdictions, in Nigeria and abroad. And no award would have stopped that process.

“We must confess that as a government, we wrestled with the moral horror of giving any kind of award to a man whose government was no better than a criminal syndicate.

“Mr Amaechi may be a scoundrel of history, but he was once a governor of the state. The proposed award was to serve as a sad acknowledgement of the especially dark place he occupies in our State’s otherwise illustrious history.

“His rejection of the award is therefore a huge moral relief for the administration, and the people of the state”.