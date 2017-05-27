[The Alausa Blog]: #LagosAt50 Grand Finale celebrations| throwback to the beginning

The Golden Jubilee celebrations of Lagos State birthed the #LagosAt50. The planning committee fora Lagos @ 50 unveiled range of activities for the final celebration of the State’s Golden Jubilee anniversary on March 27,2017.

Habeeb Fasinro, co-chair of the committee said the celebrations would kick off on Saturday, April 8 and end on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Sadly we have come to the end of the 50 fantastic days of celebration. The grand finale which coincidentally is the same as Children’s Day, would feature a historic gala night blending good music, Lagos cuisine at its very best, a photo exhibition and the unveiling of a special coffee table book that captures the essence of Lagos through the lens of 50 accomplished photographers.

As the curtains close on [email protected] , let’s do a quick throwback to all the amazing events we’ve experienced.

April 8, 2017 – “Wakaa” the musical

Muson Centre, Onikan

April 13-15, 2017 – A full-on celebration of Fela’s most captivating songs

Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

April 15, 2017 – Water Regetta (A water display of culture and tradition held on the creeks and lagoons of Lagos)

Epe, Badagry & Lagos Island

April 30,2017 – Jazz Festival

Eko Hotel and Suites

May 1, 2017 – Celebration of Lagos at 50 By Public Servants

Agege Stadium

May 5 , 2017 – Lagos Loves the Cinema (The motion picture industry celebrates Lagos State as hub and capital of the Nigerian film industry with a simulcast of movies about Lagos)

Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Epe

May 5, 2017 – Lagos Dance Exhibition (Dance display of Contemporary Dance Troupes from across Lagos State)

Eko Hotel & Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos

May 7, 2017 – Lagos Laughs (I-B-I-L-E-Comedy Challenge)

Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

May 12, 2017 – Celebrating Social Clubs (Celebration of [email protected] at various renowned social clubs throughout Lagos State)

May 12, 2017 – Lagos Carnival (Parade of Colours)

Agege, Ajeromi, Amuwo Odofin, Alimosho, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ibeju, Ifako-Ijaye, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Lagos Island, Mainland, Mushin, Ojo, Oshodi Isolo, Somolu, Surulere

May 18, 2017 – Special Judiciary Session (Special court sitting to commemorate the Golden Jubilee Anniversary of Lagos State)

Lagos High Court Foyer, Igbosere, Lagos

May 19,2017 – Inter-faith Prayers (Special inter-faith services to highlight the religious diversity and tolerance of, which distinguish Lagos State)

May 20,2017 – Eyo Festival, Adamu Orisa Play (An opportunity to watch Eko’s cultural creation, which has no parallel, anywhere in Yoruba-land)

Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island

May 21, 2017 – Kakadu The Musical (Kakadu is the journey of four friends through a time of the infinite possibilities. Spectacular dances, exhilarating music spanning over 50 years. Powerful dramatic acting)

Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos

May 23, 2017 – Science, Art & Craft Exhibition (Science meets the arts – Secondary school children showcasing their work)

Six Education Districts

May 24, 2017 – Special State Executive Council Session (Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary Celebrations)

Executive Council Chambers, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja

May 25, 2017 – Debating Finals for Junior and Secondary Schools.

LTV Blue Roof, Alausa, Ikeja

May 26,2017 – Anniversary Jumat Service

Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja

May 25-26, 2017 – International Conference (Lagos, – From Mega to Smart City)

Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

May 27, 2017 – Children’s Day/Gala Night

Presidential Lodge, Marina, Lagos

Congratulations Lagosians!

Eko o ni baje o!!!