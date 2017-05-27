Ambode, Aregbesola are the worst governors in Nigeria | The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for governors

Lagos governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola are in a slugfest for the position of the worst governor in Nigeria.

Ambode, who rose ten places in the YNaija Effectiveness Ranking last week has dropped yet again, this time due to the ridiculous decision of his government to sack the chaplain of the state’s chapel over anointing oil. You read right, anointing oil.

The sacked chaplain, Venerable Femi Taiwo was allegedly dismissed from his office for reportedly offending the Governor’s wife, Bolanle Ambode who visited the chapel during an anointing service.

Aregbesola on his part decided that he needed seven days to celebrate his 60th birthday. One begins to wonder if Ogbeni Rauf and his cabinet members have lost any sense of empathy for the plight of civil servants in the state who are still being owed salaries by his administration.

Even though some friends and associates of Aregbesola said the monies spent for the celebration was not from the state coffers (this is hard to believe), it doesn’t deny the fact that the decision was crass and showed no concern for the needs of the people in the state.

We bring you our weekly effectiveness rankings of Nigerian governors.

–

See the top ten below:

State Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2010 1 2 Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal APC 2015 2 3 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 3 4 Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 4 5 Ekiti State Ayo Fayose PDP 2014 5 1 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 6 6 Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 7 7 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 8 8 Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu APC 2016 9 9 Kaduna State Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai APC 2015 10 10

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎