Ambode sacks chaplain for ‘disrespecting’ wife

The presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Lagos State, Venerable Femi Taiwo has been sacked by the Governing Council allegedly on the order of the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, Punch reports.

The Chaplain was reportedly sacked on May 15 and was ordered out of his official quarters where he lived with his wife and two children within 24 hours of receiving the letter.

According to Punch, Taiwo had reportedly offended the the Governor’s wife, Bolanle Ambode who visited the chapel during an anointing service.

No preference had been given to the governor’s wife, an action which had reportedly angered her and prompting her to storm out of the church.

A letter by the governing council ordered the Assistant Chaplain, Very Rev. Ayo Oyadotun, to take over with immediate effect.

A church member said, “The church had declared seven-day fasting after we lost two prominent members.

“The Sunday service, which was declared as anointing service, was supposed to end the fasting.

“The First Lady, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, was present with her entourage. She comes to the church once in a while.

“When it was time to be anointed, the cleric asked people to come forward, adding that it was optional. Three people stood at the stage to anoint people. They included the chaplain, the presiding chaplain and one other person.

“People started stepping out one after another. The governor’s wife, after some time, also stepped out and was anointed.”

Another member of the church said, “As she stepped out, it was obvious that she was angry.

“The president of the women’s fellowship and the pastor’s wife ran after her. She shunned them, entered her car and zoomed off.

“When we came to the church on Tuesday, we heard that Venerable Taiwo had been sacked. We were told that he was sacked because the the governor’s wife didn’t get the anointing oil first and she felt disrespected.

“The man that signed the letter is also a civil servant,” the source said.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, said, “The former chaplain had been queried a number of times in the past for conducts unbecoming of his office. The culmination of various indiscretions led to the Governing Council of the church issuing yet another query that led to his being relieved of his post.

“This has got nothing to do with the First Lady. The Chaplain is looking for an excuse to cover his insouciance. It’s nothing but cheap blackmail.”