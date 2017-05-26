The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

EBOLA: FG MAY SANCTION KENYA AIRWAYS FOR CONVEYING CORPSE FROM CONGO

The Federal Government may sanction Kenya Airways for flying a corpse to Nigeria from the Democratic Republic of Congo where an outbreak of Ebola virus has been reported.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner For Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who spoke at a joint briefing organised by the state agency and the Federal Ministry of Heath, Abuja.

2. HOW JONATHAN SHARED N2BN EACH TO PDP STATES – NEC

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday said former President Goodluck Jonathan shared the Ecological Fund to states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party during his administration.

The Council alleged that PDP states got N2bn each while opposition states were left out.

3. 165 NIGERIANS VOLUNTARILY RETURN FROM LIBYA

The International Organisation for Migration on Thursday helped 165 Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya.

The repatriated immigrants were transported aboard a NOUVELAIR aircraft with registration number TS-INA and arrived the Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos at about 5:10 pm.

4. SENATE SCRAPS NNPC IN NEW PIB BILL

The Senate on Thursday passed a part of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

One of the highlights of the bill was scrapping the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the merging of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing, Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) into one agency.

5. ‘I WAS NOT INFORMED’ | OKOROCHA REJECTS DAUGHTER’S APPOINTMENT

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has rejected the appointment of his daughter, Uju Okorocha-Onwuka into the board of the Federal College of Education, (Tech), Omoku, Rivers State.