Entertainment Roundup: I never thought I would be this celebrated – Funke Akindele-Bello | Davido announces ‘legendary record’ with Ycee | More stories

Davido announces ‘legendary record’ with Ycee

DMW boss, Davido has disclosed that he recently worked in the studio with ‘Jagaban’ crooner, Ycee.

In an Instagram post culled from his tweet, Davido announced that both artistes made a ‘legendary record’.

He wrote, “Me and @iam_YCEE made a legendary record last night!! What a HIT!!”

The singer however did not give a clue on when the single will be released.

I never thought I would be this celebrated | Funke Akindele-Bello tells CNN’s ‘African Voices’

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello featured on this week’s CNN ‘African Voices’, where she talked about her journey into the entertainment industry.

The actress revealed that her parents had conflicting opinions about her acting dreams.

She said, “Growing up was fun for me having the support of my mum, she believed so much in my talent, though my dad never wanted me to be an actor – he wanted me to be a lawyer.”

According to her, she had to study law, during which she began auditioning for roles and was featured in popular sitcom ‘I need to know’.

“When I started ‘I Need To Know’, I never thought I would be this celebrated. I was 20 years old then. When I shot the pilot I just wanted to do it, I wanted to showcase my God-given talent… I remember the director telling me I was overacting because I was excited about it,” Funke said.

Niyola dedicates new single ‘Where is the love?’ to Karabo Mokoena

Singer Niyola who has been silent for a while has dropped ‘Where is the love?’ her first single this year.

The track which features Adekunle Gold is the first single off her forthcoming project “SELF-ish“.

According to her, the song is dedicated to South African Karabo Mokoena, who was killed and burnt by her boyfriend.

In her words, “If anyone must be truly great, they must be willing to serve. As artists, we have the responsibility of spreading positivity and hope with our gifts. Adekunle Gold lends his powerful voice to this cause. In an era where carnage, hatred and fear prevail, the deliberate intention of this song is to remind us that, even with our different faces and races , the one thing that binds us all is our humanity.” For the first time this year , I am releasing the first single off my Forthcoming project SELF -ish . It features the golden voice @adekunlegold And is produced by @tkondabeet808 Pls listen and download this piece I call beautiful and share with friends and loved ones . I dedicate this one to Karabo Mokoena , may her soul continue to Rest In Peace!”

