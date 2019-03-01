Here’s how you can tap into the opportunities available to #WorkInDubai

UNSKILLED AND SEMI SKILLED IN DUBAI

Unskilled labor is the cheaper and less technical portion of the workforce that makes up a large part of an economy’s labor market. This workforce plays an important part in performing daily production tasks that do not require technical abilities. Menial and repetitive tasks are the common tasks of unskilled labor; some unskilled labor tasks may include customer-service positions that help consumers when purchasing goods from a company. In Dubai, there are job opportunities for you, no matter your qualifications or skill set. At WorkAtDubai, we ensure that we tailor your resume to match your skill set and qualifications as well as keyword optimization, making you the best candidate for the job. Here are the highest paying blue collar jobs in Dubai.

SUPERMARKET CASHIER

Supermarket cashiers ring up the products a customer wants to purchase. Operating the register and accurately calculating prices are important tasks that help ensure a supermarket’s earnings are accurate. No formal education beyond a high school diploma or GED is needed for this job. This position requires on-the-job training, a flexible work schedule and the ability to work long hours of repetitive tasks. A supermarket cashier earns between AED1000- 3000 monthly.

RESTAURANT WAITER

Waiters and waitresses, also known as servers, take orders in dining establishments and serve food and beverages to patrons. Specific duties will depend on the type of restaurant. Work can be stressful and hectic during the busier serving hours. However, patients might be required when dealing with demanding or rude customers. High-end restaurants may prefer waiters and waitresses who have a high school diploma and experience in the field, but there are no formal education requirements to become a server. Salary of waiters depends upon the kind of restaurant/hotel/bar they work for. Higher end hotels would pay much more than the smaller places. The average pay for a Waiter/Waitress in Dubai is AED 26,697 per year.

CHAUFFEUR

Chauffeurs are private drivers who take passengers wherever they need to go. Unlike taxi drivers, chauffeurs’ trips are always preplanned and scheduled with individual clients. While typically no education is required, you must have a driver’s license and depending on the state, you may need to take additional chauffeur and defensive driving courses.An average salary of a Driver in Dubai Varies as per the type of D/License the person holds if it is for a personal vehicle driver than it is around AED 2000 to 3500 a month. However, a truck driver could earn up to 5–7000 a month, depending upon the type of load/truck/vehicle he/she drives.

RETAIL SALESPERSON

Retail salespersons are responsible for interesting customers in making purchases and are typically employed at clothing, department and general merchandise stores; many salespeople also work at building material and supplies dealers and auto dealerships. Some workers also sell merchandise by traveling door-to-door. Their duties include helping customers locate items, highlighting product features, and explaining warranty terms. There are no formal education requirements for a career in retail sales, although a high school diploma or GED certificate can be helpful. A Retail Sales Associate in Dubai earns an average salary of AED 46,431 per year. Experience has a moderate effect on pay for this job. People in this job generally don’t have more than 10 years’ experience.

CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

Customer service representatives work for banks, call centers, credit card companies, and stores, and their responsibilities can include answering consumers’ questions and resolving purchasing problems. In addition to a high school diploma, entry-level requirements include on-the-job training. The average salary for a Customer Service Representative is AED3, 986 per month in the United Arab Emirates

There are many more unskilled and semi-skilled jobs that you can get in Dubai and earn more up to 20,000 AED in a month.Visit www.workatdubai.com to get started and you could be on your way to landing a job in Dubai.