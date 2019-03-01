Article

The Late 5: My second term will be tough – Buhari; EFCC re-arraigns NBA chairman for alleged N1.4bn fraud | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

My second term will be tough – Buhari

Following his victory in the just-concluded presidential poll last Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his second term in office may be tougher than the first.

The president said this on Friday when he received members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on a congratulatory visit to him at the council chamber of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

APC suspends Amosun, Okorocha over anti-party activities

The national working committee, NWC,  of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended the governors of Ogun and Imo, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha over anti-party activities. APC took the decision at its National Working Committee meeting held on Friday in Abuja.

Moghalu rejects election result, urges Buhari to form competent govt. 

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to form an inclusive government with competent people, following his re-election on Saturday. Moghalu said in a statement sent to media houses as his first reaction since the Presidential and National Assembly elections. He said this was the only way we “can heal our land and take millions of Nigerians out of crushing poverty.”

PDP’s Gyang wins Plateau North Senate seat

Rep Istifanus Gyang of the PDP on Thursday emerged winner of the Plateau North Senatorial election. Christopher Vande, the Coalition and Returning Officer for the Plateau North Senatorial District, who declared the results in Jos, said that Mr Gyang, who represents Riyom/Barkin Ladi Federal Constituency, scored 269,555 votes.

He said that Mr Gyang’s closest opponent, Rufus Bature of the APC, secured 171,233 votes.

EFCC re-arraigns NBA chairman for alleged N1.4bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday re-arraigned the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, in a Federal High Court Lagos, on 10 counts of N1.4 billion fraud. Usoro was first arranged before Justice Muslim Hassan on December 18, 2018. Also named in the charge is the incumbent governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, who is described in the charge as being “currently constitutionally immune from prosecution.”

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 1, 2019

The Big 5: Atiku not destined to be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomole; Macky Sall seals victory in Senegal’s presidential election | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Atiku not destined to be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomole The national ...

Bernard Dayo February 28, 2019

The Late 5: Onnoghen was suspended as CJN, not removed – FG; We are ready for governorship, state assemblies’ elections – INEC chairman | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: PDP may boycott governorship election in Jigawa – Lamido The opposition Peoples ...

Bernard Dayo February 28, 2019

The Big 5: Aliko Dangote now 64th richest man in the world; INEC declares Ekwunife winner of Anambra Central Senatorial election | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: UK congratulates Buhari, urges probe of of alleged irregularities The United ...

Bernard Dayo February 27, 2019

The Late 5: Buhari, Osinbajo receive certificate of return; I didn’t lose, the results will be corrected – Akpabio | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: I didn’t lose, the results will be corrected – Akpabio Former Senate ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 27, 2019

#NigeriaDecides2019: I am ashamed as a Nigerian that this could happen – Atiku reacts as he heads to court

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the official results announced by the Independent ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 27, 2019

Do not gloat or humiliate the opposition – Buhari appeals to supporters in victory message

Following his victory at the 2019 Presidential elections as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail