The Late 5: My second term will be tough – Buhari; EFCC re-arraigns NBA chairman for alleged N1.4bn fraud | Other stories

My second term will be tough – Buhari

Following his victory in the just-concluded presidential poll last Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his second term in office may be tougher than the first.

The president said this on Friday when he received members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on a congratulatory visit to him at the council chamber of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

APC suspends Amosun, Okorocha over anti-party activities

The national working committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has suspended the governors of Ogun and Imo, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha over anti-party activities. APC took the decision at its National Working Committee meeting held on Friday in Abuja.

Moghalu rejects election result, urges Buhari to form competent govt.

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to form an inclusive government with competent people, following his re-election on Saturday. Moghalu said in a statement sent to media houses as his first reaction since the Presidential and National Assembly elections. He said this was the only way we “can heal our land and take millions of Nigerians out of crushing poverty.”

PDP’s Gyang wins Plateau North Senate seat

Rep Istifanus Gyang of the PDP on Thursday emerged winner of the Plateau North Senatorial election. Christopher Vande, the Coalition and Returning Officer for the Plateau North Senatorial District, who declared the results in Jos, said that Mr Gyang, who represents Riyom/Barkin Ladi Federal Constituency, scored 269,555 votes.

He said that Mr Gyang’s closest opponent, Rufus Bature of the APC, secured 171,233 votes.

EFCC re-arraigns NBA chairman for alleged N1.4bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday re-arraigned the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, in a Federal High Court Lagos, on 10 counts of N1.4 billion fraud. Usoro was first arranged before Justice Muslim Hassan on December 18, 2018. Also named in the charge is the incumbent governor of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Udom, who is described in the charge as being “currently constitutionally immune from prosecution.”