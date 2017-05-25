Hi-Life Fest takes over Enugu as Life Continental Beer holds regional auditions

Life Continental Beer, the brand that promotes progress, held its third regional auditions for its on-going Hi-Life Fest on Sunday, May 21, 2017. The event, which is part of the brand’s initiative to promote the culture and heritage of the people of the South East, was held at the New Berries Park in Enugu.

Registrations and auditions were held between May 15 and May 16, 2017, while the semi-final was held at the same venue on Friday, May 19.

A team of judges consisting of seasoned music producers and guest personalities witnessed numerous performances while they also engaged the audience in deciding the best acts at the event.

The winner of the auditions in Enugu, Chibest David expressed his excitement saying: “Being a part of this competition is a wonderful journey for me, and winning the Enugu regional auditions makes me exceedingly happy. When I auditioned, I wasn’t sure I would win and qualify for the grand finale. Life Continental Beer has authenticated my talent and I am thankful for that.”

David joins past winners, Roselyn Akpan and Umunnakwe Nwajiaku from Port Harcourt and Owerri respectively as they await winners from other regional auditions in the grand finale in Onitsha where the overall winner will be rewarded with the sum of one million Naira and a one-year recording deal.

Speaking at the regional finale, Emmanuel Agu, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout, NB Plc., said Life Continental Lager Beer is using Hi-Life Fest to uphold the culture and tradition of the people of the South East and extend the boundaries of progress.

“The Igbo culture is strong, progressive and lively, and Life Continental beer recognises and represents those strengths. Hi-Life Fest, which is another way of showing Life Continental Beer’s commitment to the people of the South East, also provides them a platform to fully express their aspirations and dreams through music,” Agu said.

Cash prizes were also given to 2nd, 3rd, and 4th winners of the regional finals.

Auditions continue in Aba from June 5 to June 11 with the grand finale holding in Onitsha on June 18, 2017.