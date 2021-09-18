Highly anticipated DJ Zinhle – The Unexpected premieres this Saturday only on BET Africa

Exclusive first to air footage on DJ Zinhle’s growing family journey

This Saturday, 18 September, Club DJ, Business Mogul, Style Icon and now mother of two, DJ Zinhle, lets viewers into her world, as the highly-anticipated DJ ZINHLE-THE UNEXPECTED premieres exclusively only on BET Africa (DStv 129, GoTV Channel 21) at 18:30 WAT/19:30 CAT. The series follows the super ambitious and fan favourite DJ Zinhle who unexpectedly discovers that she is pregnant with baby number two. Her dilemma is not how to break the news to her friends and family but to rather tightly manoeuvre the uncontrollable chain reaction of revealing her pregnancy before her intended moment.

In the opening episode, DJ Zinhle and daughter bond beautifully Kairo’s beautifully this is followed by a heart-to-heart telephone conversation with her sister and confidant Gugu who is an integral part of her life. She opens up about her relationship with Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle sheds sentimental tears. All this plays out against the glitzy backdrop of her video premiere for the new hit song, Indlovu.

Be sure to catch the best in black girl magic and entertainment when DJ Zinhle –The Unexpected premieres this Saturday exclusively on BET Africa DStv channel 129 and GoTV Channel 21, the home of black entertainment, black excellence and black culture at 18:30 WAT/19:30 CAT.

As part of DStv’s ongoing commitment to drive value and convenience to customers, DStv Family subscribers will be able to watch the first three episodes of DJ

ZINHLE-The Unexpected as part of the BET Open Window which will run between 17 September – 3 October. So don’t miss out!

For more information on DJ Zinhle – The Unexpected Reality Show and inspiring local programming visit www.betafrica.tv, like and chat to us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BETinAfrica, or join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram

@BET_Africa

# # #

