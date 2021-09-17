BBNaija: Cross sidelines Angel, moves for Queen

On the Big Brother Naija show Friday, Cross proved yet again that he is for everyone. Following his date night with Angel Thursday, in the executive lounge, Cross has come out to reveal that he is not as attached to Angel as everyone thinks. And, he professed to Queen that she is the only woman in the house he is attracted to on an emotional level.

“Queen, in this house, you are the number one woman that has my heart. I like you so much and I understand you perfectly.” He said to Queen. “You’re amazing in many ways than I could even comprehend sometimes. Yes, I know you flirt, you dance, you do your thing and you’re sexy. God gave you a good body but your mind, your head, your heart is phenomenal.”

This is a rather perplexing turn of events, seeing that he had spent the better half of the last two weeks convincing the audience that a relationship is brewing between him and Angel. It’s even more perplexing that he is about to replace Angel with Queen.

Prior to this, Cross had declared his love for Saskay. He had professed his undying affection to her but was hindered by the other fellow in her life, Jaypaul. With Jaypaul out of the house, you would think he would make his move on Saskay, he instead has been distant from her.

Cross and Angel would certainly make a cute couple, as they seem to be cut from the same clothe. Both of them are easy-going people who have a free spirit, and a burning zeal to have fun. But, Cross pointed out a character flaw in Angel.

Speaking to Queen, he said, “I also like Angel but my problem is that she behaves like a baby. On the other hand, you are too mature and I feel we vibe well. I don’t know why am saying this now but you need to know that I like you a lot.”

The only reason this revelation is not entirely shocking is because we’ve seen Queen and Cross make out several times in the house, and we’ve seen these two flirt with each other over and over again.