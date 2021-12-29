8 best hotels in Southwest Nigeria

For those who use restaurants, hotels, visit shopping centres and amusement parks, the experience comes in different forms. People who use hotels in Southwest Nigeria can testify to the amazing experience they go home with.

We may not be able to count the number of hotels in Southwest Nigeria, even if we tried, this is why we made this list to make it easy for you.

See hotels in Southwest Nigeria:

1. Conference Hotel and suites

2. Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta

3. Esporta Suites

4. Akiavic Blue Roof Hotel

5. Pathfinder Hotel

6. Delight Hotel and Suites

7. Begonia Hotel

8. Owu Crown Hotel

Conference Hotel is a 5-star luxury hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun. The hotel offers accommodation with a restaurant serving the finest local and international cuisines, free private parking, a fitness centre and a dedicated bar. Conference Hotel has room varieties, depending on your budget with excellent room service, swimming pool, gym & fitness, restaurant, bar, spa.

Location: 1 Golf Resort Drive, Presidential Boulevard, Abeokuta.

Explore the flourishing town of Abeokuta, Nigeria from the Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta. The hotel is located in the Kuto area, near several government offices and a number of transport options, including taxi and bus services. If you’re interested in sports, it’s just a short walk to the MKO Abiola Stadium, where you can catch a football match. Or, you can take a taxi or a leisurely stroll to the Abeokuta Golf Course, just 2 kilometres away.

Location: IBB Boulevard, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Esporta Suites is surrounded by a host of international companies, a shopping mall, a movie theatre, beaches and art galleries. The hotel facilities include free wi-fi, a minibar, flat-screen television and air conditioning. If you feel like ordering room service or breakfast in bed, no problem. All the hotel facilities are dedicated to your comfort.

Location: 32 Ife Road, Adjacent Funbi Fagun Police Station, Ondo Town, Ondo.

Akiavic Blue Roof Hotel provides its guests with tastefully furnished rooms and suites fitted with basic modern amenities such as high-quality mattresses and bed linen, high-speed Internet services, television with satellite channels, air conditioning unit, refrigerators, sofas, reading table and chairs, intercom system, electronic key-card system and private bathrooms. The bathrooms come with water heaters. These rooms and suites are grouped into Economy Double, Executive Double, Royal Double, Corporate Double, Superior Double, Mini-Suite, Executive Suite and Royal Suite.

Location: 237 Brigadier, Ademulegun Road, Ondo.

Pathfinder Hotel boasts classy rooms that are tastefully furnished and exuding warmth to provide the needed homely feel. All rooms are equipped with air conditioners, refrigerators, TV sets with satellite channels, worktables and sofas. Bathrooms are en-suite with modern bathroom fittings. Free Wifi is also available in all the rooms. Guests are free to select from different room categories such as Classic, Standard, Studio, Executive Suite, Business Suite and Royal Suite.

Location: University of Ado Ekiti Road, Iloku, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti.

Delight Hotel & Suites was born to provide world-class hotel service with its facilities and standard trained staff. They offer a variety of rooms decorated in eye-catching stucco colours with elegant furniture finishing. There are 52 rooms with 8 exotic suites. All prepared and made with high-class exclusive items to ensure you are well rested for the day and also to enable you to conduct business away from the office.

Location: Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti.

Begonia symbolizes gratitude, individual uniqueness, and harmony. They are the only preferred hotel for the visitor that wants a complete experience, with a comfortable ambience, sparkling décor, cuisine to inspire and please the demanding food critique, a world-class spa, swimming pool, and event hall. They offer guests a unique blend of global finesse and pure African charm.

Location: Begonia Avenue, Ilora, Oyo, Oyo.

Owu Crown Hotel is located in Ibadan. Travellers who have shopping on the agenda can visit The Ventura Mall and The Jericho Mall. Looking to enjoy an event or a game while in town? See what’s happening at Adamasingba Stadium or Obafemi Awolowo Stadium. Owu Crown Hotel offers 80 accommodations with safes and complimentary newspapers. Guests can surf the web using complimentary wireless Internet access. Business-friendly amenities include desks and phones. Additionally, rooms include complimentary bottled water and blackout drapes/curtains. An outdoor pool and a children’s pool are on site. Other recreational amenities include a 24-hour fitness centre. Guests can indulge in a pampering treatment at the hotel’s full-service spa, Smartcare . Services include massages.

Location: Oyediji Bus stop, Iwo Road, Ibadan.