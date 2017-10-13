We’ve all been in that situation where it’s like no matter how long you charge your smartphone, the battery never seems to last long enough. Sometimes, it feels like that’s the price you have to pay for the luscious screen display and heavy-duty apps.

But it doesn’t necessarily have to be so. There are few things you can do, and others you can avoid, to enjoy an even longer lasting smartphone battery, and we’ll walk you through them.

Before we jump in, let’s consider what really makes your smartphone battery drain so fast.

The major culprits are apps that run in the background and your extra bright screen light. But fret not, here are 5 things you can do right now to make your smartphone battery last longer.

1. Use a dark coloured wallpaper

This tip is particularly helpful if your phone has an AMOLED screen. A black wallpaper can boost your smartphone battery life because AMOLED screens only illuminate the coloured pixels. Black pixels are unlit, so the darker pixels you have, the less power is needed to light them up.

2. Turn off Google hotwords a.k.a “Ok Google”

By default, your android smartphone phone is always listening for when you say the magic word: “Ok Google.” While this has its fantastic perks making voice search very easy and interactive, it is also a huge battery consuming monster. So, if you don’t actually use it or only use it occasionally, it’ll be best to turn it off.

Go into your settings and select Google then tap ‘Voice.’ On the next page, select ‘OK Google detection.’ In this menu, the best option for battery life would be to untick all the boxes.

3. Update your apps

Yes, keeping your apps up to date actually helps, not only your smartphone battery but the overall performance of your smartphone.

Developers constantly update apps for memory or battery optimization. Keeping your apps updated also means you have the best optimizations available. Also, delete old apps you no longer use, because these may be running background processes that drain RAM and battery life.

4. Don’t use vibrate

Switch off vibrate. Unless you really need that added awareness, turn off vibration alerts for incoming calls. It actually takes more power to vibrate your phone than it does to ring it.

5. Turn off auto-syncing for Google accounts

If you don’t need every single Google account updated every 15 minutes, just go into Settings and Google account and turn off auto-sync for those apps you don’t need constantly updated.