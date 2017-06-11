How I bought $170,000 wristwatch, $6,000 phone – Arrested kidnapper

Arrested notorious kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike known as Evans has explained how he spent ransoms he got from his activities.

According to him, he bought two houses in Magodo Estate in Lagos and another house in Ghana.

He also bought two phones for $6000 and a wristwatch for $170,000.

He was arrested in a house in Lagos after the Police searched for him for five years.

It was gathered that the operatives got intelligence Evans was hiding in his Magodo mansion where he was surrounded.

The suspect was said to have run to the roof of the house for emergency exit but the policemen caught up with him.

It was gathered that four AK47 rifles and over 50 magazines were recovered from the house.

On how the suspect was arrested, the source: “Someone called and gave information on his whereabouts. When we got there, he hid inside the roof of the house. He could not withstand the pressure on him from the police.

“While Vampire was the most deadly kidnapper in the history of Nigeria and was caught some months ago during a gun battle, Evans remains the most brilliant, richest and crafty kidnapper in the country’s history.”