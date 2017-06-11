‘Boko Haram insurgents raid Adamawa village for food, medicine’

Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday night raided Kuda-kaya village in Madagali, Adamawa State, Premium Times reports.

According to the newspaper, residents the insurgents came to steal food and medical supplies.

The sources said scores of fighters stormed the village, two kilometres from Gulak, the administrative headquarters of Madagali, for the attack.

“They came in numbers and just started shooting sporadically into the air with their guns; and there was pandemonium as people started fleeing for their lives,” a fleeing resident said.

“Our local hunters engaged them in a fierce battle. Presently we are hiding somewhere in a nearby village,’’ he said.

A local hunter in the area added, “They (Boko Haram) came at about 8 p.m. and wanted to take over the village which is just a stone thrown to Gulak.

“But we engaged them,” he added; saying soldiers later arrived.

The Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area, Yusuf Muhammad, confirmed the attack.

“Boko Haram raided Kuda-kaya, in the latest rampage to steal food and medical supplies, but our gallant soldiers and hunters had engaged them to a fierce battle.

“They were on rampage to steal food and medical supplies; even on Friday the raided my father’s village Humbli,” he said.