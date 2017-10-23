I have been vindicated | Fayose reacts to the reinstatement of wanted ex-pension boss, Maina

The governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for the immediate disengagement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, is an afterthought.

Highlights:

He said the President only acted to save his face from the global embarrassment caused him by the outcry of Nigerians on the news of Maina’s reinstatement.

The governor demanded immediate arrest and trial of Maina as well as the dismissal of all those who perpetrated his reinstatement, which he described as fraudulent and shameful.

Fayose likened Buhari’s anti-corruption fight to a situation where “Satan is calling Judas Iscariot a sinner.”

He said he had been vindicated because he warned Nigerians before now that the kind of corruption that would be witnessed in Buhari’s government would be unprecedented.

“If Maina, who was declared wanted for corrupt practices by the International Police Organisation, after he was dismissed from office by the Civil Service Commission in 2013 for allegedly committing N2.1 billion pension fraud while in office, could be secretly reinstated and even promoted without writing the required civil service promotion examination, no one should be in doubt any longer that Buhari is not fighting any corruption.”