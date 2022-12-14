I have done my best for Nigeria – Buhari in Washington

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, says he’s exhausted all possible options in his service to the country.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu said in a statement that Buhari met with Abu Dhabi Forum secretary-general Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Bob Roberts, in Washington, DC.

“We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

Buhari has stated that the administration will prioritize addressing youth issues since they represent the hope for a better future for the country.

The president also noted the need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry.

He urged the group to continue to target the young people “who are the promise of the future”.

“Your work is very important in helping, especially the youth, to understand one another and at the same time, to be proud of their heritage,” he said.

“This great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace.

“On our part, we’ll continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to the youths.”

Bin Bayyah explained that the purpose of his trip was to personally invite President Buhari to an award ceremony in his honor for his contributions to fostering international stability.

He explained that the award is in keeping with the foundation’s efforts to counter religious extremism and foster interfaith harmony and mutual understanding.

