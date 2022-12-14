Michael B. Jordan becomes part-owner of Premier League club AFC Bournemouth

Michael B. Jordan has become a part-owner of AFC Bournemouth.

While working with a group of investors led by American businessman Bill Foley, the Creed star invested in the club and helped acquire Bournemouth from its previous owner, Maxim Demin.

Jordan is also a shareholder in Black Knight Football Club, which Foley manages.

TalkSport acquired a statement from Foley in which he commented on the purchase of Bournemouth.

“I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team.

“We will move forward with an ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavours.”

He added: “Without the belief and financial backing of Maxim and his family, AFC Bournemouth might well have ceased to exist. Maxim’s support and involvement has allowed the club to establish itself as a top-flight team.

“We’d like to thank him for his co-operation throughout the process and praise his hard work whilst owner of the club. We wish him well as he focusses on his other business endeavours.”

