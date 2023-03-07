I’m working hard to achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday – Victor Osimhen

Top scorer in Serie A, Victor Osimhen, admitted on Monday that the English Premier League is his ultimate career objective.

When in Rome to accept the Foreign Athlete of the Year in Italy award from the Foreign Press Association, the Nigerian striker stated he had short-term goals of winning the league for Napoli’s supporters but was also planning for the future.

“A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and strongest league,” said the 24-year-old.

“I’m in one of the best leagues of the world, which is the Italian Serie A.

“Of course, I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday, but it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum.”

Osimhen joined Napoli in 2020 from Lille Metropole of France.

He has scored 19 league goals this season as Napoli has built a 15-point lead as they chase a first title since the days of Diego Maradona.

“As a football player, when you arrive in Napoli, you fall in love even more with football, because they base all their lives on the game and the support for the team,” he said.

“To be able to try to give them something to remember is a big mission for me.”

Argentina legend Diego Maradona led the club to their only two titles in 1987 and 1990.

“When you talk about Napoli, the first player who comes in the mind of the fans is Maradona. Even if we can win the Scudetto, we can not compare with what Maradona has done for this club, he’s more than a legend,” Osimhen said.

“We’ve been doing quite well this season, but I don’t consider myself as an icon, until we achieve the objective.”

