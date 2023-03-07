Sanwo For Eko, My Choice – Toyin Abraham canvasses support for Sanwo-Olu

Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, an actress and filmmaker in Nigeria’s film industry, has stood by her support for APC candidate for governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, despite receiving backlash for her efforts.

Hours ago, the mother of one, who has remained unaffected despite all forms of criticism, turned to Twitter to indicate that her success story is tied to the state of Lagos.

“Lagos State where I became a millionaire as an Edo babe. Sanwo Again. Sanwo Eko. Good governor. My choice,” she tweeted.

It is important to keep in mind that Toyin Abraham received backlash on social media when she openly voiced her support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is set to become president of Nigeria.

A few of her supporters have also made threats to avoid seeing her new movie in theaters.

In response to all of the criticism, Toyin stated that her selection of a presidential candidate was done so of her own free will and that she did not receive payment to vote for or campaign on behalf of any political party.