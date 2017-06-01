“I was not elected to represent the citizens of Paris” | Donald Trump officially pulls out of the Paris Accord

On a confirmatory note of hatred for the debates behind climate change, Donald Trump has announced that he would begin the process to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate treaty.

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris treaty is being regarded as a historic act, which will remain in the history for longer than usual.

America is by far the largest historical contributor to climate change, and Trump’s withdrawal shows he no longer wants an agreement he has since rubbished.

In his speech, Trump says he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris.

“The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America.

“The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord, or an entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.”