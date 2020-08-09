Interview with Bisi Osikoya, Partying during a pandemic – here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

We spoke to a few people about partying during a pandemic – Tami Makinde

Partying during the pandemic would have gotten you a raised eyebrows and unfriendly messages a few months ago (Funke Akindele even got hit with a fine for her birthday bash), but now more and more people are hosting pandemic parties and seeing close friends and family if they need to. However, the truth still remains that the consequences of the actions we take are still potentially life-threatening, so more important than ever before.

Bisi Osikoya is the A&R shaping the voice of a new generation – Conrad Johnson-Omodiagbe

However, way before this global infiltration and westernized conflation of Africa’s assortment of genres into one Afrobeats, Bizzle Osikoya was studying Music Business in England and plotting for a way to be a part of what he knew was inevitable. “I remember going to clubs in school and they would always play Jamaican music but rarely Nigerian songs. I knew we made good music here but I knew I couldn’t sing. So I was motivated to come back, go behind the scenes, and see how we can make that crossover possible,” he tells OkayAfrica.

How smartphone subsidies can give millions of African interest access – Oluwanifemi Kolawole

Essentially, the push towards achieving Internet penetration has always been focused on building broadband infrastructure to make the Internet accessible and affordable. And the spotlight is usually on low-and-middle-income countries, which are mostly in Africa.

The rise of influential culture in Nigeria – Tami Makinde

As the landscape in Nigeria changes, we’re beginning to see a slew of young people who are determined to be their most authentic selves, whether that’s in music, or in film, from the likes of Sharon Bizze, and now lifestyle entertainment with a new class of influencers who are doing things all on their own terms.