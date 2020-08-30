Review of Kwam 1’s ‘Fuji the Sound’, Interview with the Surreal 16 collective – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

These two Nigerian filmmakers are making movies you can’t put in a box – Conrad Omodiagbe

In 2014, Obasi’s debut feature, a zombie thriller made on a shoestring budget called Ojuju Stories took home the award for Best Nigerian Film at the 4th Africa International Film Festival. Two years later, Makama’s razor-sharp social satire Green White Green, was greeted with critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Here’s why Little Fires Everwhere is a must-watch series – Precious Nwogu

A clear-cut point that ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ drives home is how there is no right way to motherhood, how every attempt is imperfect and beautiful. The miniseries touches on adoption, single parenting, the female anatomy and abortion (a very touchy subject even in today’s world).

While it maintains its melodramatic effect, it is not adversely dramatic which affords its audience the opportunity to never miss the vital arguments that it puts forward.

Fuji the Sound is a timely reminder of Kwam 1’s greatness and timeless artistry – Motolani Lake

Nothing better underlines this brilliance than 3:29 on the opening track. ‘Awade’ has always been an amazing song. Its original is a nine minute masterclass in music that is one of this writer’s favourite songs ever. Nigerian albums that are based on traditional genres have longer tracks, but KWAM 1 has managed to adapt to current realities and shortened his tracks on this EP.

We will feel alright (Igbo Highlife according to The Cavemen) – Ifeoluwa Nihinlola

The boys that make up The Cavemen. are calcified in my mind as wide-grinning, energetic, and possessing of a personal style — loose linen and plaid dresses in earthy colours — that projects an ease many stumble through life trying to find. This image was imprinted when I first saw them on stage at Lights Camera Africa film festival, where they played in the company of Jazz trumpeter Etuk Ubong.

The sad story of the Nigerian scholars abandoned by the government – Damilola Akintola

A report by CNN on Monday suggests that beneficiaries of these scholarships were left stranded and unable to care for further studies. Mercy Eyo, from Bonny Island, is one of over 200 students who secured a scholarship through Nigeria’s Niger Delta Development Commission in 2019 to start a Master’s degree in Global Healthcare Management at Coventry University, UK.