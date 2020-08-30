Review of Kwam 1’s ‘Fuji the Sound’, Interview with the Surreal 16 collective – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Kwam 1

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

These two Nigerian filmmakers are making movies you can’t put in a box –  Conrad Omodiagbe 

In 2014, Obasi’s debut feature, a zombie thriller made on a shoestring budget called Ojuju Stories took home the award for Best Nigerian Film at the 4th Africa International Film Festival. Two years later, Makama’s razor-sharp social satire Green White Green, was greeted with critical acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Here’s why Little Fires Everwhere is a must-watch series – Precious Nwogu 

A clear-cut point that ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ drives home is how there is no right way to motherhood, how every attempt is imperfect and beautiful. The miniseries touches on adoption, single parenting, the female anatomy and abortion (a very touchy subject even in today’s world).

While it maintains its melodramatic effect, it is not adversely dramatic which affords its audience the opportunity to never miss the vital arguments that it puts forward.

Fuji the Sound is a timely reminder of Kwam 1’s greatness and timeless artistry – Motolani Lake

Nothing better underlines this brilliance than 3:29 on the opening track. ‘Awade’ has always been an amazing song. Its original is a nine minute masterclass in music that is one of this writer’s favourite songs ever. Nigerian albums that are based on traditional genres have longer tracks, but KWAM 1 has managed to adapt to current realities and shortened his tracks on this EP.

We will feel alright (Igbo Highlife according to The Cavemen) – Ifeoluwa Nihinlola

The boys that make up The Cavemen. are calcified in my mind as wide-grinning, energetic, and possessing of a personal style — loose linen and plaid dresses in earthy colours — that projects an ease many stumble through life trying to find. This image was imprinted when I first saw them on stage at Lights Camera Africa film festival, where they played in the company of Jazz trumpeter Etuk Ubong.

The sad story of the Nigerian scholars abandoned by the government – Damilola Akintola 

A report by CNN on Monday suggests that beneficiaries of these scholarships were left stranded and unable to care for further studies. Mercy Eyo, from Bonny Island, is one of over 200 students who secured a scholarship through Nigeria’s Niger Delta Development Commission in 2019 to start a Master’s degree in Global Healthcare Management at Coventry University, UK.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 30, 2020

#YNaijaBBNOp-ed: Lucy’s possible eviction and our bottom four prediction

As far as controversy goes, there hasn’t been a stranger one in the Big Brother Naija house this season than ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 30, 2020

Sinach, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi | Meet YNaija’s Top 10 Gospel Artistes for August

Gospel music in Nigeria has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 29, 2020

Fashion Souk, NBA Conference, Fearless Concert, Pride Afrique…See YNaija’s Top 10 Events for August

Due to the pandemic, entertainers and Nigerians alike have had to adjust to an indoor lifestyle, just as most events ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 28, 2020

Wizkid’s funeral appearance, Entitled visitors | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 28, 2020

Ganduje: “I won’t waste a minute signing death warrant of convicted musician” | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared that he would not hesitate in signing the death warrant of the ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya August 27, 2020

Supreme Court upholds right of female to inheritance, FG approves N10bn palliative for transporters | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Government has approved a ₦10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators in the country. Minister of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail