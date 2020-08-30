The Atiku or Obi debate is significant, but do politicians care?

Peter Obi

2023 is probably a stone throw from now, depending on how you look at it. If you are thinking of the elections, then it is closer than you think, and Nigerians are already asking who will take the country to an actual next level. Not just because Nigerians are weary of the political class who, at every election, promise the Garden of Eden and deliver the exact opposite, also because other countries, who have fewer resources and human capital, have left the country behind. Imagine the Giant of Africa struggling to embrace the Fourth Revolution.

Nigerian Twittersphere was awash this morning with tweets of users debating the qualification and 2023 candidacy of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar as against former Anambra governor, Peter Obi. And we mostly know how this usually divides the country along political, ethnic and religious lines. For many, Atiku is the rejected stone who should be leading the country to the next level. Others argued that Peter Obi is the special one we have all been waiting for.

The debate progressed to the constant call for an Igbo presidency.

The argument for Peter Obi as the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 relies on the fact that his time as governor saw progressive development in Anambra. We will remember, in 2019, how Peter Obi boasted his achievements in Anambra.

Flip the coin and you will see an Atiku who has listed some of his achievements to argue that he is also fit to lead from Aso Rock.

There is obviously a brewing divide and if PDP had thought of an Atiku/Obi presidency in 2023, they might want to have a rethink.

Nigerians have been graced with the promise of the next level on many occasions and always left livid at the end on the failing of these promises. For many, the hope in the restoration of Nigeria’s glory may rest on the right candidate and not from a bucket that hosts a lot of previous leaders clamouring for another position to prove their next level promise to Nigerians.

Who do you think should lead Nigeria after Muhammadu Buhari?

