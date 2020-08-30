Sinach, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi | Meet YNaija’s Top 10 Gospel Artistes for August

Gospel music in Nigeria has come along way from the Panam Percy Paul epoch, and the evangelism of the gospel through mainly native tongue music. Like any other genre, Nigerian Gospel music has evolved with influences from pop and rock and jazz, evolving into different soundscapes.

The gospel artistes (Ministers) have been mascots of Nigerian music, making collaborations with many international artists and the strides they continue to make is worthy of mention.

Here are the top gospel artistes for August:

10. Ada Treasure

Gospel singer, Ada Treasure released her debut single, ‘Carrier Of His Glory,’ stepping confidently into the music industry. She has described this song as an expression of the faithfulness of God Almighty in a melodic and unique sound.

9. Jo Deep

Jo Deep is a Nigerian Born Singer-Songwriter, an eclectic creative and performer. He celebrated the release of his debut album ‘We Are Deep’ this month. He has consistently kept his fans and listeners entertained with Instagram videos and engaging content. He also featured in TY Bello’s spontaneous worship session this month, producing the song ‘Adonai, Adonai’ alongside other artistes; Folabi Nuel, Sinmidele and Demilade Adesiyan.

8. Folabi Nuel

Folabi Nuel is a singer, songwriter, worship leader, recording artist and preacher. His debut single ‘God of Heaven’ peaked at #1 on the Rhythm 93.7 FM’s ‘Holy Holla Top 5′ Gospel Chart for several weeks.

He partook in one of TY Bello’s infamous worship sessions this month, producing the spontaneous worship songs’ ATOFARATI’ and ‘ADONAI, ADONAI.’ He also performed in this month’s much talked about Tim Godfrey’s Fearless Virtual Concert.

7. TY Bello

Award-winning singer and photographer, Toyin Sokefun-Bello, popularly known as TY Bello has been producing powerful episodes in her spontaneous worship series, featuring several notable gospel singers.

She has continued to do so, collaborating with artistes likes Tope Alabi, Pastor Emmanuel Iren, Jo Deep. In this month alone, TY Bello has released three spontaneous worship sessions with invited gospel singers, to the delight of her fans. She put out a spontaneous song titled ‘Come Alive’ alongside artiste, Folabi Nuel. She also released ‘Adonai, Adonai’ featuring Folabi Nuel, Sinmidele, Demilade Adesiyan and Jo Deep. Another spontaneous dong was also shared to her audience in August titled ‘ATOFARATI’ featuring Folabi Nuel. These spontaneous sessions have provided a spotlight for young worship, gospel singers in the country; springing them to the front and centre of the industry.

6. Folashade Ajana

Rising gospel musician, Folashade Ajana, is making herself known in the Nigerian music scene with the release of her debut EP titled, ‘My Thanks Has No End’ featuring the hit track, O’ Tobi. Video director, Young Wills shot exciting visuals to the song.

Talking about her inspiration, Folashade, in an interview with the Sun, said, “God’s grace and unconditional love for me inspired O’Tobi. I can never forget how God turned my mourning into dancing, giving me a second chance to live again. Not only that, He is always working things out for me.

I wrote the song at a time I was going through a very trying period of my life, but God came to my rescue and elevated me just when I thought all hope was lost!”

5. Mercy Chinwo

Sonorous singer, Mercy Chinwo, released her grandstanding sophomore album titled ‘Satisfied’ in July. The collection featured singers like Chioma Jesus in the song; “Onememma,” and a live performance of Mercy’s “Excess Love” with JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise.

The songs on the album have gone on to receive wide airplay amongst radio stations across the country; with rave reviews on the depth and powerful lyricism of the album.

Songs like Excess Love, Bor Ekom, Testimony and Onememma are continually being requested on the radio and praised by the Christian community.

Mercy Chinwo gave her fans a peep into her life as a singer; sharing a rehearsal vlog on YouTube. She can be seen in her rehearsal space with her team, laughing, having a lovely time and giving sonorous praise to God.

Watch it here:

4. Eben

Famous gospel music artist, Emmanuel Benjamin, also known as Eben, made a surprise music video release for his 2016 hit worship single ‘Jesus at the Centre.’ Eben is known for his beautiful worship songs, such as ‘God All By Yourself,’ ‘Alpha and Omega,’ ‘Victory,’ ‘Agunechemba’ feat Phil Thompson, ‘Jesus at the Centre.’ and much more.

He also featured on the highly anticipated single, ‘Jehovah Overdo,’ from singer, Moses Swaray. The Afro Pop song has been met with positive reviews from listeners all over for its addictive sound.

With so much to give and bless the world through his music this year, Moses Swaray is set to release his anticipated single ‘Jehovah Overdo’ featuring world-renowned gospel recording Nigerian born artist EBEN. This highly addictive Afro Pop song will indeed bless the hearts of listeners all over with its heavenly sound and keep you dancing in praise to the Almighty.

3. Tope Alabi



Tope Alabi has proven time and time again that you can relate to more than her music; you can also relate to her personality. The Yoruba Gospel singer had in June, left us reeling in tears with her musical tribute to the late philanthropist, Pastor Ibidunni Ighodalo. This month, however, she’s left us reeling with laughter after a funny clip of her and her daughter went viral.

A challenge called the ‘Influencer Challenge’ was making rounds on the internet where people pretend to be influencers while secretly filming their loved ones to gauge their reactions. Tope Alabi’s daughter, Ayomikun, partook in the challenge and pranked her mom. Tope Alabi was quiet initially but proceeded to give truly hilarious commentary.

The talented musician has continued to minister during this period at various conferences, conventions and events.

2. Tim Godfrey

Dr Timothy Godfrey clocked a new age this month, and Nigerians were sure to gather their round; sending well-wishes and blessings to the gospel singer.

Shortly before the celebration, Tim Godfrey had organised a free virtual concert for Nigerians tagged the ‘Fearless Concert 2020′ with the theme ‘The fight of my Life.’ The show had ministrations from artistes like Panam Percy Paul, JJ Hairston, Dr Tumi and Sonnie Badu amongst others.

The concert was set up to encourage Nigerians in the current COVID-19 pandemic which has battered global economic growth and also to encourage Nigerian youth to live Godly lives.

1. Sinach

Multi-award-winning, talented, gospel singer, Osinachi Joseph, also known as Sinach, is taking the world by storm and nothing seems to be slowing her down. The Loveworld Worship Leader was top three on our list last month as she consistently smashed world records with her Christian song ‘Waymaker.’ This month is no different as Sinach keeps proving she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Sinach was nominated in three categories at the Dove Awards 2020 in the United States, including the biggest song category, with her hit track, ‘Way Maker.’ The moving gospel song has received rave reviews since its release and was nominated ‘Song of the Year;’ Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Priscilla Bueno), and Worship Recorded Song of the Year (as recorded by Leeland) at the Dove Awards 2020.

She was also listed as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Africa this year. According to Avance Media, a PR firm in Africa, the list represents women from 34 countries who are leaders in various fields of life and are seen as role models for the younger generation.