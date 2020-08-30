YNaijaBBNOp-ed: Lucy’s possible eviction and our bottom four prediction

As far as controversy goes, there hasn’t been a stranger one in the Big Brother Naija house this season than Lucy.

In the first week in the house, Lucy seemed like the weakest link, but has, by coincidence, luck, or a devout fan-base survived halfway through.

It has been difficult to fathom that a character like Praise, who brought his own brand of entertainment to the house and was constantly the life of the party would leave before a housemate who fusses over every little thing, but ‘things happen and shit happens’ yeah?

Yet, how far can she go? Will her fans be able to take her to the finale or are they going to lose interest at some point and simply stop voting? And, if it were luck, would today mark the end of that lucky streak? Or will she survive another week? Let’s stop asking questions and talk about this.

The Lucy strategy

Lucy came into the house looking to cause a whirlwind. Sometimes a bit too aggressive, she has been the centre of many altercations in the house. She seems to enjoy antagonising other housemates and has hurled hurtful words in numerous instances. Talk about someone who has had a fight with Nengi, Tochi, Erica, Kaisha, Lilo, Trickytee, and Kiddwaya; some of which were blown out of proportion. Tolanibaj and Erica have stated that they don’t like working with her. Kidd has mentioned that she is an agitator, and other stories you might know.

It’s safe to say she came in with a strategy of stirring up quarrels. You would think she is getting under the skin of most of the fans, but to be quite honest, the fans continually send their votes her way.

An unpredictable character

With each housemate, there seems to be a certainty as to their chances of surviving evictions. You look at Kiddwaya and Erica and you know that their fans will keep voting them. When you look at a character like Neo and Trickytee you just know that even if they are put up for possible eviction, they remain all-round fun fellows, and the housemates will almost certainly vote to keep them in.

It is different with Lucy because we are not sure what the situation is with her fans. But we know she has a large fanbase. How this compares to other fan bases is what remains uncertain. And even if she lucks out, she yet has a fifty-fifty chance of getting votes from the other housemates.

The deal here is, if she is up against Wathoni, Trickytee, or anyone who has been in the bottom four before, chances are she would be the one voted out. But if she were up against an Erica, or Ozo, or, Nengi, basically someone all the housemates perceive as strong contestants, chances are she would survive.

Today is eviction Sunday and she might be up – or not. But, there is hardly any likelihood that she will go home.

Meanwhile, our prediction for this week’s bottom four are; Vee, Wathoni, Tolanibaj and Brighto.